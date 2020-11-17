Apple releases second iOS 14.3 beta with Apple ProRAW to developers

Following the release of the first iOS 14.3 developer beta last Thursday, Apple has just released iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 beta 2 to developers. The update comes with some minor tweaks in addition to the Apple ProRAW mode for iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The most notable change in iOS 14.3 is related to the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Users with these two iPhone models can now enable Apple ProRAW mode, which captures RAW images directly on the Camera app.

Apple announced the ProRAW format last month alongside the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, teasing that it would be available via a future software update. iOS 14.3 also lets users update the firmware of HomeKit accessories through the Home app, and it also enables new Cardio Fitness notifications for Apple Watch users.

Moreover, 9to5Mac has discovered that Apple is working on a new menu that will be shown during the iOS setup process to suggest third-party apps to users. We also found references to AirTags and AirPods Studio rumors in the iOS 14.3 beta internal files.

Spot any major changes in the second developer beta of iOS 14.3? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

