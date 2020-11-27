The Apple TV app was promised for Sony TVs early last year, but the rollout hasn’t exactly been swift. Aside from a false-start a year ago, it wasn’t until last month that the app came to just one series: the X900H line.

That has now changed, with the app beginning its rollout to all 2020 Android TV models, most 2019 ones and a few high-end 2018 models …

FlatPanelsHD has the details.

Firmware v6.4960, which is rolling out now in Europe and coming soon to North America, introduces the Apple TV app widely across Sony’s TVs from the last few years. As far as we can tell, this includes all 2020 Android TVs models, most 2019 models (but not AG8, XG83, XG81 and XG80 at this time), and two high-end 2018 Android TVs (AF9/A9F and ZF9/Z9F). The full changelog and a list of compatible TV models can be found at the bottom.

The Apple TV app naturally gives access to Apple TV+, but also to a number of third-party networks like HBO, Showtime, Starz and Noggin. Movies and TV shows rented or purchased from iTunes can also be viewed through the app.

Sony recently made the app available on the Playstation 4 and 5 games consoles.

Other smart TV brands to offer access to the Apple TV app include LG, Samsung and Vizio, as well as Roku and Amazon Fire devices.

The full list of compatible Sony TV models is:

2018 Sony TVs:

KD-65AF9

KD-55AF9

KD-75ZF9

KD-65ZF9

2019 Sony TVs:

KD-75XG9505

KD-65XG9505

KD-55XG9505

KD-75XG8505

KD-65XG8505

KD-65XG8577

KD-55XG8577

KD-55XG8505

KD-98ZG9

KD-85XG9505

KD-85ZG9

KD-55AG9

KD-65AG9

KD-77AG9

KD-85XG8596

KD-55XG8588

KD-55XG8599

KD-55XG8596

KD-65XG8588

KD-65XG8599

KD-65XG8596

KD-75XG8588

KD-75XG8599

KD-75XG8596

KD-75XG8796

KD-65XG8796

KD-55XG8796

2020 Sony TVs:

KD-85XH9505

KD-49XH9505

KD-49XH8505

KD-49XH8588

KD-49XH8599

KD-49XH8596

KD-49XH8577

KD-43XH8505

KD-43XH8588

KD-43XH8599

KD-43XH8596

KD-49XH9196

KD-43XH9196

KD-85XH8096

KD-75XH8096

KD-65XH8096

KD-55XH8096

KD-49XH8096

KD-43XH8096

KD-65XH8077

KD-55XH8077

KD-49XH8077

KD-43XH8077

KD-65XH8196

KD-55XH8196

KD-49XH8196

KD-43XH8196

KD-65A8

KD-65A87

KD-55A8

KD-55A87

KD-65A89

KD-55A89

KD-65A85

KD-55A85

KD-48A9

KD-75XH9505

KD-65XH9505

KD-55XH9505

KD-55XH8005

KD-49XH8005

KD-43XH8005

KD-85ZH8

KD-75ZH8

