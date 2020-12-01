Apple launches new shopping guide with deadlines for ordering in time for the holidays

With supply constraints across the board this year, Apple has launched a new “Holiday Shipping and Fulfillment” webpage. On this page, Apple details the latest dates to order your holiday gifts with free shipping in time for delivery before December 25.

Here’s how Apple describes this guide:

See the latest dates to order your holiday gifts with free shipping. Find specific delivery dates based on your selections and location in checkout. In most metros, get in-stock items by 2-hour delivery or Apple Pickup.

Most notably, the opportunity to order certain products in time for holiday delivery has already passed. If you wanted an iPhone 12 Pro, Apple says you should have ordered by November 24. The same also applies to the 8th generation iPad.

The HomePod mini is also already back-ordered, and Apple says you should have ordered by November 24 to ensure delivery in time for the holidays. The deadline is also fast-approaching for products like the iPhone 12 Pro Max, MacBook Air, iMac, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.

Apple says that if the “Order By” date has passed for a product, you can look for 2-hour courier delivery or Apple Pickup options at checkout. For instance, even though you can’t order a HomePod mini online in time for December 24 delivery, you might still be able to track one down at your local Apple Store.

Apple has also reduced its two-hour delivery fee from $9 to $5 through December 8.

But remember that if you choose in-store pickup, Apple Stores look a bit different this year because of the worsening coronavirus pandemic. We’re tracking all of the details you need to know in our full Apple Retail guide right here.

And finally, Apple doesn’t mention this on its website, but you can always check retailers such as Best Buy for availability as well. And if you’re looking for a deal, be sure to keep an eye on the folks over at 9to5Toys for the latest.

You can find Apple’s full “Holiday gifts, just in time” website right here.

“I was going to get you a Mac Pro for Christmas, but I waited too longer to order. I hope this M1 Mac mini is fast enough…” *winks at camera*https://t.co/0PBmsMVYJb pic.twitter.com/lZxSJkZ8bL — Michael Steeber (@MichaelSteeber) December 1, 2020

