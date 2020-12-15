Apple releases iOS 14.3 for HomePod and HomePod mini

- Dec. 15th 2020 10:22 am PT

0

After debuting iOS 14.3, watchOS 7.2, and more yesterday, Apple has released iOS 14.3 for HomePod and HomePod mini.

iOS 14.3 for Apple’s smart speakers comes with the generic and sparse release notes: “This update includes general performance and stability improvements.”

It doesn’t look like this release includes the new handoff experience between HomePod mini and iPhone’s with the U1 chip. But unless Apple pushes back the timeline, we should see it before the end of the year.

The update is rolling out now, head to the Home app, select your HomePod(s), then head to the settings (bottom right corner) to check for the update.

iOS 14.3 arrived yesterday with a host of new features and changes. Some of the big ones include the ProRAW photo format and support for Apple Fitness+ and the new AirPods Max, and the new privacy “nutrition labels.” We also got watchOS 7.2, tvOS 14.3, and macOS 11.1.

Check out our detailed look at everything that’s new in iOS 14.3 below:

HomePod

HomePod is Apple’s effort to “reinvent home music" and features a 7 tweeter array, a 4-inch woofer and is powered by Apple’s A8 chip. The device acts as a standalone way for users to interact with Siri, Apple Music, and more.
HomePod Mini

The HomePod mini is Apple's latest smart speaker with a new circular ‘bowl’ design, available in white or black, wrapped in mesh fabric.

