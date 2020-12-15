Apple releases iOS 14.3 for HomePod and HomePod mini

After debuting iOS 14.3, watchOS 7.2, and more yesterday, Apple has released iOS 14.3 for HomePod and HomePod mini.

iOS 14.3 for Apple’s smart speakers comes with the generic and sparse release notes: “This update includes general performance and stability improvements.”

It doesn’t look like this release includes the new handoff experience between HomePod mini and iPhone’s with the U1 chip. But unless Apple pushes back the timeline, we should see it before the end of the year.

The update is rolling out now, head to the Home app, select your HomePod(s), then head to the settings (bottom right corner) to check for the update.

iOS 14.3 arrived yesterday with a host of new features and changes. Some of the big ones include the ProRAW photo format and support for Apple Fitness+ and the new AirPods Max, and the new privacy “nutrition labels.” We also got watchOS 7.2, tvOS 14.3, and macOS 11.1.

Check out our detailed look at everything that’s new in iOS 14.3 below:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: