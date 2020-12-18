9to5Mac Gift Guide: Last-minute gifts for tech fans under $100

Even though more products than usual are already back-ordered past Christmas, it’s not too late to get some excellent tech gifts in time for this holiday. Here are some 9to5Mac recommendations for last-minute tech gifts for under $100.

Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse

The Logitech MX Master is one of my favorite accessories of all time. It features an ergonomic design that pairs perfectly with the Mac, and you can customize the entire experience using Logitech Options on macOS. If you’re looking for a more ergonomic and versatile mouse than the Magic Mouse or a trackpad, this is it.

The Logitech MX Master is available for $60 and will arrive before Christmas. The Logitech MX Master 3 is a newer and pricier choice with similar features, but it is backordered and could arrive after December 25.

Finally, a third option here is the Logitech MX Anywhere 3, which features a more compact design than the MX Master and MX Master 3. It’s available for $80 and should arrive before Christmas.

AirPods alternatives

You won’t be able to find AirPods for under $100, but If you’re looking to get into the truly wireless earbuds game this holiday season, there are some affordable alternatives that are in stock and ready to ship.

Our favorite AirPods alternatives under $50 are the Anker Soundcore Liberty. These truly wireless earbuds offer Bluetooth 5 connectivity, IPX7 waterproofing, a charging case, and over 5 hours of listening time. You can currently pick them up for under $40 on Amazon. Read our full review here.

Twelve South AirFly

If you know that the person you’re shopping for will be getting AirPods or other Bluetooth headphones as a gift this year, one excellent accessory is the Twelve South AirFly. It’s generally available for under $30, and it allows you to connect any pair of wireless headphones to wired headphone jacks, such as on a plane, in a car, or in a gym.

Twelve South also offers the AirFly Pro for sharing with two devices, but it is likely to arrive after December 25.

Keychron K2 Mechanical Keyboard

If you know someone considering entering the world of mechanical keyboards, the Keychron K2 Wireless Bluetooth/USB Wired keyboard is an excellent choice. It comes in at under $100 and is designed for the Mac.

You can learn more about the Keychron K2 in our full review right here.

HomePod mini

Your mileage may vary with shipping on this one, but Best Buy currently shows that the space gray HomePod mini is in stock and will arrive to most buyers by December 23. At $99, the HomePod mini is an excellent smart speaker choice for Apple fans.

Apple Stores are also carrying the HomePod mini, and you can get it, depending on availability, for pick-up at your local store here. Again, your mileage may vary, but if you can track one down, the HomePod mini is an excellent gift for Apple users.

Echo Dot

The new fourth-generation Echo Dot features an all-new circular design, plus improved sound quality and support for connecting to other Echo devices you might have. For Apple fans, the Echo Dot also notably features integration with Apple Music, so you can connect your account and listen to Apple Music content with Alexa.

The Echo Dot is available for under $30 and will arrive before December 25. If you’re looking to step up to the next level, you can also find Amazon’s new fourth-generation Echo for under $100 in time for Christmas.

RAVPower 90W USB-C Charger

If you’re shopping for someone who has all of the latest technology, chances are they’re constantly looking for new and more versatile ways to charge their devices. One of my favorite purchases this year has been the RAVPower 90W 2-Port Wall Charger.

It features USB-C Power Delivery and Quick Charge support. Plus its gallium nitride (GaN) technology gives it a small form factor that can still charge two devices at the same time.

I’m a big believer that it’s time to leave USB-A in the dust, and this charger makes it much easier to transition to USB-C for everything. It’s available for under $50 with delivery in time for Christmas.

AirPods cases

One popular way to personalize your AirPods is with a case. Here are some options for the standard AirPods as well as the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, which can make excellent stocking stuffers.

AirPods cases

AirPods Pro cases

HomeKit light strip

One of the most popular ways to enter the HomeKit ecosystem is with a smart light strip. There are a variety of options here, but one of our favorites is the VOCOlinc light strip because it doesn’t require a hub of any sort.

What this means is that VOCOlinc doesn’t rely on an Ethernet bridge to connect to your Wi-Fi network and talk to HomeKit. Simply connect the power source and follow the normal HomeKit set up process in Apple’s Home app. You can find it on Amazon right here.

Find more HomeKit gift recommendations in our safety and security guide right here.

More 9to5Mac gift guides |

Need some additional gift ideas? We’ve got you covered!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: