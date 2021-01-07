9to5Mac Happy Hour 311: Apple Car shifts to reverse, 2021 product rumors, Fitness+ audio workouts

9to5Mac’s Zac Hall and Benjamin Mayo discuss the latest Apple news of the week, including new rumors about Apple’s car project, loads of hardware rumors across this year, and new features likely coming to Apple Fitness+.
Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: Go to LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR and get $50 OFF toward your first job post!
Sponsored by ExpressVPN: Take back your Internet privacy today and get 3 months free with a 1-year package at ExpressVPN.com/HappyHour.
Sponsored by RemoteHQ: Try the future of virtual meetings for three months free at remotehq.co/happyhour.
Follow
Zac Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
