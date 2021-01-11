Deals: Apple Watch Series 6 from $339, new Anker sale, and Twelve South accessories, more

Today’s best deals include Apple Watch Series 6, plus a new Anker sale, and various Twelve South accessories. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 6 sees multiple styles go on sale

Amazon offers Apple Watch Series 6 in various colors from $339. That’s down $60 from the regular going rate and matching our previous mention, which we’ve seen beat just once before.

Apple Watch Series 6 arrives with a host of upgraded internals, including a new blood/oxygen sensor. With Apple’s Fitness+ initiative launching recently, it’s a great time to score an Apple Watch at a discount. Other notable features include the improved always-on display, which is notably brighter than its predecessor. Learn more in our hands-on review.

New Anker sale pops up at Amazon

Anker’s Amazon storefront has been refreshed this morning with a new batch of deals for your home theater, iOS, and Android setups. Headlining is the Nebula Apollo Mini Portable Projector for $297. Regularly $350, today’s offer matches the second-best we’ve tracked all-time.

As one of Anker’s latest projectors, this portable home entertainment system arrives with a lightweight design that packs AirPlay compatibility, built-in streaming services, and more. It’s capable of producing a 100-inch picture and offers up to 4 hours of battery life on a single charge. We called it “an extremely impressive little projector” in our hands-on review.

Save up to 22% on Twelve South aluminum Mac and iPad stands

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Twelve South Mac and iPad stands, headlined by its HiRise for MacBook at $68. Normally fetching $80, you’re saving $12 here, with today’s offer marking the third-best price we’ve seen to date and the lowest in months. Designed to elevate your MacBook off the desk for a better viewing angle, this stand is comprised of aluminum to ensure it fits right in with the rest of your Apple setup. Alongside its height-adjustable design that also allows for improved airflow, there’s also non-slip padding to keep your machine in place.

