Save on the latest MacBook Air in today’s best deals, plus official iPhone cases from $17, more

Today’s best deals include the latest MacBook Air, plus many of Apple’s official iPhone cases are on sale, and you can add HomeKit control to your lights for $41. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s M1 13-inch MacBook Air 512GB falls to new Amazon low

Authorized retailer Expercom via Amazon offers the Apple M1 13-inch MacBook Air 512GB for $1,190. Down from its usual $1,249 going rate, you’re saving $55 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $10 and marking the best we’ve seen to date on the higher-end configuration. Apple’s new MacBook Air packs a familiar 13-inch design but with completely overhauled internals that deliver stellar battery life and notable performance gains despite a fan-less build. On top of 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, this model steps up from the base model to an 8-core CPU. There’s also a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports here as well as Apple’s Magic Keyboard.

Many of Apple’s official iPhone cases go on sale

Amazon is discounting a number of official iPhone cases this morning with deals starting at $17. It’s not often that we see Apple’s official iPhone cases go on sale, let alone at some of the best prices all-time below $20 in some instances. If you’re rocking an iPhone 11/Pro/Max, X/S/Max, or SE, you’ll find a deal here.

Add HomeKit control your lights

Amazon offers the Leviton Decora Smart Dimmer for $41. As a comparison, it typically sells for $60, with today’s deal marking the best offer we’ve seen in months. Leviton’s sleek in-wall dimmer notably offers support for HomeKit, making it easy to control your lights and more with Siri. It supports 3-way setups with up to four remote dimming units, so you can set the mood accordingly. Be sure to note, that it does require a neutral wire for install.

