Apple shares 9 tips to take control of your privacy on iPhone

- Jan. 15th 2021 2:00 pm PT

0

Apple’s Tips app on iOS has been around for a while and the company has been consistently updating it with new content over the years. Now a new Privacy tips collection has been added with Apple’s recommendations to change iPhone privacy settings.

Apple has been more focused on privacy than ever in recent months. That includes new resources for ensuring your privacy on Apple devices, its new ad tracking privacy feature set for launch soon, the debut of iOS app privacy labels, new privacy ads, and even keeping Google in check.

We’ve covered many of these privacy/security aspects with detailed guides:

Now Apple’s Tips app has a new collection with 9 suggestions for “taking control of your information” and how to change iPhone privacy settings (iPad too). You probably know about some or even most of these, but you might learn something new and it’s always good to do a privacy/security review.

How to change iPhone privacy settings - Apple's Tips app notification

Change iPhone privacy settings: 9 tips from Apple

Here’s a look at some of them:

How to change iPhone privacy settings - Apple's Tips app 1
How to change iPhone privacy settings - Apple's Tips app 2

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
Privacy

Privacy

Privacy is a growing concern in today's world. Follow along with all our coverage related to privacy, security, and more in our guide.
Security Basics

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.