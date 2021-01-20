Apple’s Joint Venture small business program coming to an end, here’s what will replace it

After a decade, Apple’s Joint Venture support program for small and medium-size businesses appears to be coming to an end. Apple is sending emails to customers about how the program will wrap up, that refunds will be issued, and how a new AppleCare offering will be filling the gap going forward.

Apple launched Joint Venture back in 2011 as an IT solution for small and medium-size businesses. The pitch was to help companies “Get Set Up, Get Trained and Stay Running.” Essentially Apple was aiming for businesses that didn’t need or couldn’t afford a dedicated in-house IT staff but were also big enough that they needed more support than the standard Genius Bar and AppleCare options.

Joint Venture started at $499 and ran $99 for each additional user and included priority access, loaner devices, advanced support, and more.

Shared by 9to5Mac reader Ben, Apple is sending out emails to Joint Venture customers about the program ending on February 22.

The Joint Venture Program will be ending on 22/2/21 11:59 pm PST. You’ll continue to have full access to Joint Venture until the program wraps up, and you’ll be receiving a refund for any remaining portion of your membership. We’ve also recently added a great business support option, AppleCare Help Desk Support, which features some of the most requested features of Joint Venture, such as priority phone access to our experienced senior technical support staff, 12 hours a day, 7 days a week. To learn more about AppleCare Help Desk Support, call your Apple Business Team to get started.

This email is specifically for Joint Venture customers in Australia, so it’s unclear if the program is ending worldwide, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see Apple shut it down across the board.

You can learn more about Apple’s Business support on its website here and if you don’t have it get your local Apple Business team’s phone number for more details on AppleCare Help Desk Support.

