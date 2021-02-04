Apple releases first macOS 11.3 public beta with Reminders app sorting, HomePod stereo support

- Feb. 4th 2021 1:12 pm PT

Two days after Apple seeded developers with the first beta of macOS Big Sur 11.3, the public beta has arrived. macOS 11.3 comes with a number of new changes including sorting in the Reminders app, new Safari customization like expanded extensions, support for HomePod Stereo as the default output, and more.

macOS 11.2 brought some notable improvements to Bluetooth and more, that arrived to the public at the beginning of the week. Now public beta testers can get started with the first beta release of macOS 11.3.

You can check System Preferences > Software Update to see if it’s ready on your Mac. You can also manually download it from Apple’s public beta site here but that appears to be down at the time of writing.

We detailed the changes with the latest macOS Big Sur update in the following post:

