The iOS 14.5 developer and public beta includes a number of new features and changes, but one of the most exciting is the ability to unlock iPhone with your Apple Watch when Face ID detects you’re wearing a mask. Let’s look at how to install the iOS 14.5 beta as well as watchOS 7.4 beta to get access to this useful new feature and more.

Below, we’ll cover how to get both the public and developer iOS 14.5 beta. The former arrived just today, and the former was seeded on February 1.

The new feature getting the most attention is the Unlock with Apple Watch feature for iPhone. It works by detecting when you’re wearing a face mask and using your watch to authenticate, letting you bypass your passcode.

Check out everything that’s new with iOS 14.5 beta 1:

How to install iOS 14.5 beta and watchOS 7.4 beta

Note: watchOS 7.4 beta required to use the new Unlock with Apple Watch for iPhone feature.

Upgrade to the iOS 14.5 public beta

Make sure you have a fresh backup for your iPhone (Apple recommends with your Mac) On your iPhone, head to beta.apple.com Swipe down a bit and tap Sign up or if you’re already registered, tap the arrow in the top right corner and Sign In With iOS selected near the top, swipe down and tap enroll your iOS device Swipe down and tap Download profile Tap Allow then Close Head to Settings and tap Profile Downloaded at the top Tap Install (and 2 more times after that) Choose Restart to finalize installing the public beta profile After your iPhone reboots, head to Settings > General > Software Update You should see iOS 14.5 beta appear, tap Download and Install

After signing up/signing in, here’s how the process looks:

Now follow the prompts to finish installing the beta profile and then the iOS 14.5 beta.

Installing watchOS 7.4 public beta

After you install the iOS 14.5 beta, the watchOS 7.4 beta should appear as long as you’re enrolled in that beta as well

If you’re not already, follow the same steps as you did for the iOS public beta, but tap watchOS on the first screen of beta.apple.com

Choose to enroll your device, download and install the profile, restart your Apple Watch

Then head to the Watch app on iPhone > General > Software Update to download and install watchOS 7.4 beta

Upgrade to the iOS 14.5/watchOS 7.4 developer beta

Installing the developer betas requires a paid Developer account with Apple Once you’re signed up/signed in – using your iPhone – tap the two-line icon in the top left corner Toward the bottom, tap Downloads Swipe down and chose Install Profile under iOS 14.5 beta Follow the prompts to install it After upgrading to iOS 14.5 beta, follow the same process with the watchOS 7.4 beta

How to turn on Apple Watch Unlock for iPhone

Once you’re running the iOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4 betas…

On your iPhone, head to Settings

Swipe down and tap Face ID & Passcode

Swipe down and tap the toggle under Unlock With Apple Watch

For a closer look check out our hands-on coverage here and in the video below:

