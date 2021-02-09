Spotify expands limited beta test of Apple Music-style live lyrics feature to the US

Spotify is continuing to expand the beta test of its Apple Music-style live lyrics feature. The company confirmed in a statement to Engadget today that the live lyrics feature is now available to select users in the United States.

The company said that it is currently testing the live lyrics feature with “a select number of users in the US,” so not everyone will have access immediately. The company also did not confirm when or if a full rollout will commence to all users. The statement reads:

We can confirm we’re currently testing our lyrics feature to a select number of users in the US,” a spokesperson told Engadget in an email. “At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve our user experience. Some of those tests end up paving the way for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning. We don’t have any further news to share at this time.”

To check to see if your account on Spotify has the live lyrics feature, open the app and choose a song, then look for the lyrics option below the playback controls.

Spotify first started testing its live lyrics feature in November 2019 and it has selectively been rolling it out to additional countries since then. Spotify’s live lyrics feature is powered by Musixmatch, and licensing concerns have been one of biggest reasons for the slow rollout.

Apple added its Live Lyrics feature to Apple Music with iOS 13, and it’s available for the majority of songs on Apple Music. Apple is doing the majority of work for its Live Lyrics feature in-house, as Eddy Cue said in an interview, but it also has a deal with Genius to incorporate lyrics from the platform into Apple Music.

How often do you find yourself using the Apple Music Live Lyrics feature? Are you a Spotify user holding out for the feature? Let us know down in the comments!

