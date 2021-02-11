Deals: Official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases starting at $16, latest iPad Air $59 off, more

Today’s best deals are headlined by a collection of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases from $16. That’s alongside Apple’s latest iPad Air at $59 off and Logitech’s solar-powered Mac Keyboard for $44. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save on Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases

Amazon is currently discounting a number of official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases starting at $16. You’ll enjoy free shipping across the board as a Prime member or in orders over $25. Headlining the collection is the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Leather Folio for $91. Down from its $129 going rate, today’s offer amounts to nearly 30% in savings, matches the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in two months.

Apple’s Folio case wraps your handset in finished European leather that “fits snugly” around your iPhone with machined aluminum buttons to complement the design. There are also two card slots, so you can store your ID, credit cards, and more. Plus, the case will wake up your iPhone when opening the folio.

Apple’s latest iPad Air falls to $540

Amazon is currently offering the 4th Generation Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB for $540. Down from its $599 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $59 in savings, beats our previous mention by $9, and marks a new Amazon low. With a redesigned casing, Apple’s latest iPad Air packs a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge screen equipped with True Tone support. Everything is powered by a new A14 Bionic processor, with Touch ID making a return in the power button alongside USB-C charging and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard.

Logitech’s solar-powered Mac Keyboard falls to $44

Amazon is offering the Logitech K750 Wireless Solar Keyboard for Mac for $44. That’s over $10 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and delivers a price that’s only been beaten twice over the last year. Having used this keyboard as my daily driver when working from an iMac, I can vouch for its excellent performance. I spent well over a year with it, and during that entire period, I never needed to worry about charging thanks to its solar-powered design.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Drop Panda Boom Mic turns audiophile Bluetooth headphones into a gaming headset [Video]

Movo UM700 Review: High-performance USB mic at an affordable price [Video]

EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid Review: Best wireless earbuds for gaming [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: