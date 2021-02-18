Apple releases second public beta of macOS Big Sur 11.3 with Apple Music Autoplay and more

- Feb. 18th 2021 10:15 am PT

0

Following yesterday’s release to developers, Apple has released macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 2 to public beta testers today. The update includes several notable changes and new features. Head below for the details.

Here’s a roundup of our previous coverage of what’s new in macOS Big Sur 11.3:

macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 2 specifically added a new Apple Music feature, bringing the Autoplay functionality that previously arrived with iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. Beta 2 also added new Support details to the “About this Mac” pane, allowing users to easily see details on hardware and warranty coverage.

The second public beta of macOS Big Sur 11.3 features the build number 20E5186d 20E5186d.

macOS 11.3 beta 2 is now available and the OTA should be showing up in System Preferences > Software Update if you’re already enrolled in the public beta program. If you spot anything new, let us know down in the comments or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Mac

Mac

Apple’s Mac lineup consists of MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Pro, and Mac Mini. The Mac runs macOS for its operating system.

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Skillshare

Skillshare

Get a free trial of Skillshare Premium Membership
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.