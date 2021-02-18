Apple releases second public beta of macOS Big Sur 11.3 with Apple Music Autoplay and more

Following yesterday’s release to developers, Apple has released macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 2 to public beta testers today. The update includes several notable changes and new features. Head below for the details.

Here’s a roundup of our previous coverage of what’s new in macOS Big Sur 11.3:

macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 2 specifically added a new Apple Music feature, bringing the Autoplay functionality that previously arrived with iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. Beta 2 also added new Support details to the “About this Mac” pane, allowing users to easily see details on hardware and warranty coverage.

The second public beta of macOS Big Sur 11.3 features the build number 20E5186d 20E5186d.

macOS 11.3 beta 2 is now available and the OTA should be showing up in System Preferences > Software Update if you’re already enrolled in the public beta program. If you spot anything new, let us know down in the comments or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: