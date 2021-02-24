iPad production in India a step closer as incentives approved

The possibility of iPad production in India got a step closer today, as the government approved a proposal to offer a billion dollars’ worth of incentives. The production-linked incentive (PLI) plan is specifically aimed at manufacturing tablets and computing equipment.

A previous report said that Apple was interested in using the incentives to begin iPad assembly there…

Background

We previously reported the background to the PLI scheme, and the reason for Apple’s interest in making iPads in the country.

iPad production in India under discussion

Reuters reports that the PLI scheme has been approved.

India on Wednesday approved a 73.5 billion rupee ($1.02 billion) plan to boost local manufacturing and exports of IT products such as laptops, tablets, personal computers and servers, the technology minister said […] It provides manufacturers cash-backs of between 1% and 4% of additional sales of locally made goods over four years, with 2019-2020 as the base year […] The PLI plan is also likely to help U.S. tech giant Apple Inc assemble some of its iPad tablets in India, Reuters previously reported.

Although Apple is keen to expand iPad production beyond China, and the incentives would help Apple set up an assembly operation in the country (via one of its manufacturing partners), it’s not clear whether they will prove enough.

Apple reportedly wants the value of the scheme to be almost tripled, to 200 billion rupees. It argues this is necessary because India doesn’t yet have the kind of supply chain needed for iPad production, so most of the components would need to be imported from China.

It’s likely that the Cupertino company is continuing to negotiate with the Indian government even after this announcement.

