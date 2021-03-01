Instagram announces Live Rooms with video; new audio features coming soon

- Mar. 1st 2021 8:27 am PT

Instagram has unveiled a new feature called “Live Rooms,” which gives users the ability to go live on the social network with up to four people. Previously, it was only possible to stream with one other person. The company is also teasing new audio features launching soon.

According to Instagram, Live Room gives creators even more ways to build a business and earn money. The feature will allow users to buy badges for the hosts and use other interactive features like Shopping and Live Fundraisers.

How to start a Live Room

To start a Live Room, make sure you are on the latest version of Instagram:

  • Open the app, then swipe left;
  • Pick the Live camera option;
  • Then, add a title and tap the Rooms icon to add your guests;
  • You’ll see people who have requested to go live with you and you can also search for a guest to add;
  • When you start a Live Room, you’ll remain at the top of the screen when you add guests.

As a broadcaster, you can add up to three guests at once or one by one. Instagram says that going live with multiple guests is a great way to increase reach, as guests’ followers can also be notified when they go live.

Instagram also announced that it continues to explore more interactive tools, such as offering moderator controls and new audio features that will be available in the coming months.

This announcement comes a few weeks after the explosion of Clubhouse and Twitter’s testing of Spaces, a place where you can go live in a room with friends and followers using only audio.

