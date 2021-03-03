Apple releases third public beta of iOS 14.5, here’s what’s new

Following the release to developers yesterday, Apple today released iOS 14.5 beta 3 to public beta users. iOS 14.5 beta 3 makes continued refinements to the new features coming to iPhone and iPad users this spring.

One of the new features introduced with the first beta of iOS 14.5 was the ability to change the default music player used for Siri commands, similar to what’s already available to HomePod users. This option is available once again with iOS 14.5 beta 3.

This means that when you ask Siri to play a song for the first time after installing the iOS 14.5 beta, Siri will ask you which app you want to use. After tapping one of the options, it will become the default for the next commands. This works for apps like Spotify, Pandora, and Amazon Music.

The update also enables the new “Items” tab in the Find My app by default. Here’s everything new in the third beta of iOS 14.5:

If you’re running the iOS 14 public beta, you can update to iOS 14.5 public beta 3 by heading to the Settings app, choosing Software Update, and installing the available update. If you don’t see it immediately, keep checking as it may take a few minutes to hit your device.

