Disney+ crosses 100 million paying subscribers, plans to be ‘more ambitious’ going forward

Disney+ has crossed a major milestone in terms of paid subscribers. Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced during the company’s annual meeting of shareholders that Disney+ now has over 100 million paying subscribers, just 16 months after the service first launched.

In a press release, Chapek explained that the success of Disney+ so far is inspiring the company to be “even more ambitious” with its streaming media platform going forward. The direct-to-consumer business is now Disney’s “top priority” going toward, he said:

“The enormous success of Disney+ —which has now surpassed 100 million subscribers—has inspired us to be even more ambitious, and to significantly increase our investment in the development of high-quality content,” Mr. Chapek said. “In fact, we set a target of 100+ new titles per year, and this includes Disney Animation, Disney Live Action, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Our direct-to-consumer business is the Company’s top priority, and our robust pipeline of content will continue to fuel its growth.”

For comparison’s sake, Netflix has 204 million paying subscribers, but of course it has been on the market for far longer than Disney+. Apple does not disclose subscriber numbers for Apple TV+, and it just extended the free trial period by another six months.

