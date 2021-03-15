Monday’s best deals: M1 MacBook Pro $149 off, MagSafe Leather Wallet $55, more

All of this week’s best deals are headlined by Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro at a new low of $149 off. That’s on top of a rare discount on the official MagSafe Leather Wallet and all of the iPhone essentials in Anker’s latest sale from $11. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M1 MacBook Pro drops to new all-time low at $149 off

Amazon currently offers Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro M1/8GB/256GB for $1,150. Down from the usual $1,299 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $149 in savings, beats our previous mention by $50, and marks a new all-time low.

The latest MacBook Pro from Apple delivers its M1 chip complete with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. You can count on its 13-inch Retina display alongside up to 17-hour battery life, a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Apple’s TouchBar completes the package alongside its most recent Magic Keyboard iteration.

Apple’s MagSafe Leather Wallet sees rare discount

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s new MagSafe iPhone Leather Wallet for $55. Down from its $59 going rate, today’s offer is marking only the second discount to date on the new accessory. Also dropping in price for the very first time at Amazon, this is the lowest we’ve seen since November.

As one of Apple’s latest accessories meant to go with the new iPhone 12 lineup, its Leather Wallet will snap right onto the back of your handset thanks to MagSafe integration. It’s compatible with everything from the 12 Pro Max to 12 mini and is comprised of genuine leather with room for several IDs, credit cards, and more.

Anker’s latest sale starts at $11

Anker is back to start off the week with a new sale via its official Amazon storefront. With prices starting at $11, you’ll find a selection of charging essentials, smart home upgrades, and much more. Our top pick is the Anker 3-in-1 PowerWave 10 Qi Stand for $34. Down from its usual $46 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 26% in savings and marks the second-best price to date.

This 3-in-1 charger delivers a 10W Qi stand that can refuel your iPhone or Android device while keeping an eye on notifications and the like. There’s also a pair of integrated 2.4A USB-A ports that can power up earbuds and other accessories without having to rely on an additional charger.

