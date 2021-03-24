Hands-on: Moment’s upcoming MagSafe accessories for iPhone 12 [Video]

Moment’s upcoming MagSafe accessories provide quick ways to attach your iPhone to a tripod, or mount to your car, and combine it with microphones, lights, and more. Combined with Moment’s compelling lens lineup for iPhone, mobile photographers and videographers have an easier-than-ever mobile capture workflow available. Watch our hands-on video walkthrough for more details, and be sure to subscribe to 9to5mac on Youtube for more videos.

Moment + MagSafe

I’m still so glad to see MagSafe — the magnetic technology that allows iPhone 12 to connect and interact with accessories — return in its brand-new form. I’m even more happy to see companies altering how we’re able to use it.

We’ve seen accessories directly from Apple like their Wallets, as well as battery packs and other accessories, but this line from Moment is aimed at providing users with mounts for any situation, photography and beyond.

Video: Upcoming Moment MagSafe accessories

A wide variety of MagSafe mounts

For MagSafe to work, you’ll need a naked iPhone 12 or a compatible case that’s MagSafe-enabled, which Moment has upcoming in a number of colors. The Moment MagSafe mount lineup includes mounts for your car, which attach via vents, and mounts for your wall, which attach via 3M adhesive or screws.

Of course, there are also Moment MagSafe accessories geared toward leveling up iPhone photography and videography. For those people, a cold shoe mount is the simplest, enabling you to affix a light or a microphone on top of your phone. If you opt for either of the pro-tripod mounts, which include both a standard landscape mount, or a landscape + portrait mount, you can seamlessly attach your phone to a tripod.

Moment has also created a tripod option without the cold shoe, along with my favorite mount: the Multi-Thread. The Multi-Thread MagSafe mount allows you to affix your iPhone to a variety of things, in my case, to a larger cinema camera with app functionality. As a cinematographer I can see a few of these MagSafes being useful on sets; it would give the ability to hide a light or microphone wherever a magnet would hold.

MagSafe magnet strength

If you’re familiar with MagSafe, it is important to note that what Moment is doing with their accessories has a proprietary version, which they are calling M-Force. When testing with the Moment Thin Cases with MagSafe, you could feel a stronger connection that was more difficult to break than a normal wallet or charging puck.

My full iPhone Mini 12 cinema rig, built around the Moment Pro-Tripod Landscape.

9to5Mac‘s take

Moment products are centered around photography, but here that’s just the surface. If you’re someone who spends a lot of time working with your iPhone to capture content, these are made with you in mind. With mounts for your car or kitchen, you can now seamlessly switch from recording to using your phone every other way you normally would, hands-free.

I expect to find these mounts popping up in creative environments as much as I had seen the first wave of Moment cases and lenses. Which is to say: a lot.

Each MagSafe-compatible accessory ranges from $20 to $60, so analyze where in your lifestyle you’d benefit from a semi-permanent phone home. As a filmmaker planning to enter the Moment International Film Festival later this year, I think these were great to try early (and I’m sure I’ll be missing them when I’m on set, not taking any unfair advantages!). You can pre-order them today from Moment’s site.

