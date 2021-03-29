Hyper launches new MagSafe compatible iPhone 12 battery pack as Apple’s is nowhere to be found

Hyper is out today with a handy magnetic wireless battery pack for iPhone 12. It comes with a 5,000mAh capacity to give 1-2 full iPhone charges and features USB-C to power it up as well as juice up a second device. Notably, Apple still hasn’t launched its own MagSafe battery.

Earlier this year Apple was reportedly working on a MagSafe battery pack but since then, we’ve seen Anker and now Hyper beat it to market.

The new HyperJuice Magnetic Wireless Battery Pack is MagSafe compatible to seamlessly power up any of the iPhone 12 models. It’s very similar to the Anker magnetic portable battery that my colleague Bradley Chambers just reviewed.

The Hyper Magnetic Wireless Battery Pack features a 5,000mAh capacity. That means depending on which iPhone 12 you have, you’ll see 1-2 full charges. It has a simple black design with rounded corners and a 4-LED battery indicator on the back.

On the bottom, you’ve got the USB-C port. You can use it to power a second device while wirelessly charging your iPhone 12 and it also supports power pass through when plugged in to charge your iPhone first and then the magnetic battery pack.

One advantage with the HyperJuice Magnetic Wireless Battery Pack is 7.5W wireless charging, which is compared to the 5W that Anker’s model offers. Dimensions are almost identical between the two options as well: 3.8 x 2.48 x 0.63-inches for Hyper and 3.66 x 2.46 x 0.63-inches for Anker.

The new HyperJuice Magnetic Wireless Battery Pack is available now direct from Hyper priced at $39.99.

One thing is for sure, these MagSafe compatible battery packs are popular. At the time of writing, Anker’s is backordered until late May. We’ll have to wait and see if Apple launches its own version with full 15W MagSafe charging.

