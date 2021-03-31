Apple releases macOS 11.3 beta 6 with new Reminders sorting, Apple Music and HomePod features, more

Apple has seeded developers with the sixth beta for macOS 11.3. Version 11.3 features new sorting options in Reminders, expanded support for Xbox/PlayStation controllers, autoplay in Apple Music, mentions of the first Apple Silicon Macs, and more.

macOS 11.3 beta 6 is available now and the OTA should be showing up in System Preferences > Software Update if you’re enrolled in the developer beta program (keep checking back if you don’t see it yet). You can also download it manually on Apple’s Developer site.

The newest version of macOS Big Sur includes new sorting options in Reminders, the ability to set audio output to Stereo HomePods as default, and support for the latest Xbox/PlayStation controllers.

There is also a new warranty feature under the About This Mac section, a new Autoplay feature in Apple Music that previously debuted in iOS 14, and some tweaks to the Touch Alternatives menu.

Ahead of them being officially announced, 9to5Mac discovered references to the upcoming Apple Silicon iMacs in the macOS 11.3 beta 5.

macOS 11.3 beta 6 comes with build number 20E5224a. We’ll be looking out for any changes or new features that might come with the latest build. Spot anything? Share in the comments or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

Check out all the details about what’s new in macOS 11.3 below:

