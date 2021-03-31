Apple TV+ expands creative team with hire of veteran entertainment exec

Apple TV+ has made another notable hire for its development team. As reported by Deadline, Apple has hired Zennen Clifton as a creative executive.

As the report explains, Clifton began his career at Endeavor/WME and has also spent time at Yahoo! Studios and MACRO. Most recently, he served as an executive vice president at 3BD Networks:

He joins from digital entertainment studio 3BD Networks, where he was EVP, leading the company’s direct-to-consumer content initiatives and working at its branded content studio.

More details on 3BD:

3BLACKDOT (3BD) is a digital entertainment studio which partners with audience-driven creators and community focused brands to create, produce, and finance innovative, original, and cross platform entertainment experiences that engage youth centric-audiences.

Clifton will serve as a creative executive for Apple TV+ and report to Matt Cherniss, who is the company’s head of development and current programming. Cherniss joined Apple in 2017 after serving as the former president and general manager of WGN America and Tribune Studios.

