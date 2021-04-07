iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 beta 7 now available to developers

Apple has released iOS 14.5 beta 7 to developers, coming one week after the release of beta 6. iOS 14.5 packs a variety of new features including the ability to unlock your iPhone using Apple Watch and new Siri voices.

Update: Now rolling out to public beta users as well.

Today’s new release of iOS 14.5 beta 7 is available to developers and public beta users via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking, as it sometimes takes a few minutes to roll out to all registered developers. The build number for today’s release is 18E5198a.

iOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4 include a major change to the integration between iPhone and Apple Watch. For the first time, your Apple Watch will now unlock your iPhone when you’re wearing a face covering. Learn more about that in our full hands-on right here.

More new features in iOS 14.5:

