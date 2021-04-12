PSA: Some Apple Developer services down due to scheduled maintenance

If you’re trying to access some Apple Developer-related services tonight without success, you’re not alone. Apple has confirmed that there’s a scheduled maintenance going on that has affected some parts of the Apple Developer portal.

Apple Developer is the place where developers can manage their apps, download beta software, report bugs, and more. However, some of these services are down as of Monday evening.

The System Status webpage for Apple Developer services indicates that account management, certificates, CloudKit, technical support, Feedback Assistant, enrollment, software downloads, and Xcode Configuration are temporarily offline.

According to Apple, the scheduled maintenance on the Apple Developer portal began at 7:56 PM PST. The company doesn’t say when the maintenance will be finished. Until then, users will not be able to access the services listed above.

Check out the screenshot below with all the Apple Developer services that were affected:

H/T: Victor Martins

