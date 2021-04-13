Rumor: Leaked renders show strange new arrangement for iPhone 13 cameras

This is a bit strange, but renders based on schematics provided to MySmartPrice indicate some external design changes to the iPhone 13. These adjustments don’t really tell us much about any new features, but they are notable if accurate.

In addition to the new slimmer width notch we’ve seen elsewhere, the MySmartPrice renders depict a diagonal arrangement of the iPhone 13’s dual camera system. Rather than being stacked vertically as in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12, the depicted render places the lenses diagonally in the top-left and bottom right corner of the square camera module.

MySmartPrice has previously presented accurate renders of Apple products, but those have always been in partnership with renowned source OnLeaks. It’s not clear where these latest iPhone 13 renders have come from as they are not attributed to OnLeaks.

We are only expecting minor technical spec upgrades to the iPhone 13 cameras, so it isn’t immediately obvious why Apple would need to change the dual-camera arrangement. It also leaves an open question as to whether the triangular design of the iPhone 13 Pro’s triple-camera system would also be changing.

On the front of the unit, the slimmer notch matches previous leaks where the earpiece is moved up into the top bezel. This enables the width of the notch to shrink slightly, by about 10% on the left and right. Otherwise, MySmartPrice says the overall dimension of the phone remains unchanged at 146.7×71.5×7.6mm.

Not shown in these renders, the iPhone 13 is expected to feature a high-refresh rate 120Hz OLED display like the latest iPad Pros — although this feature might be limited to the more-expensive iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max only. Apple will be using LTPO screen technology to preserve power efficiency while driving the display at twice the refresh rate.

We are expecting to unveil its new lineup of flagship iPhones in the fall, likely for a typical September release window.

