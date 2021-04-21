If the combined price of the new iPad Pro models and Apple’s Magic Keyboard has your eyes watering, the Logitech Combo Touch might be an option worth considering if you’re prepared to wait a little while.

The version for the 11-inch model costs $199.99, compared to $299 for Apple’s Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro …

There’s an even bigger savings for the 12.9-inch version, which comes in at $229.99, against $349 for the Apple model.

We noted in our review of the first-generation Combo Touch that it was a little bulky, but Engadget says Logitech has managed to slim down the latest models.

Logitech’s website says that both models are “coming soon,” joining models available for older iPads, but doesn’t get any more specific than that. The company says it’s more flexible that Apple’s Magic Keyboard in offering four modes.

Type Mode: Dock the keyboard upright, pull out the kickstand, and you’re ready to type out notes, emails, and more. View Mode: Detach the keyboard and pull out the kickstand to watch movies and videos. Sketch Mode: Fully extend the kickstand for the perfect angle to take handwritten notes and draw with Apple Pencil® or Logitech Crayon. Read Mode: Detach the keyboard—or reattach it with the keys turned inward—to read books, articles, and more.

If you’re happy with a Bluetooth connection to a keyboard powered by its own battery, there are of course many more options at a wide range of prices.

