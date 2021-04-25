Welcome to the April edition of Logic Pros Marketplace — a roundup of all of the most interesting free FX plug-ins and sound resources, discounted instruments, and more for Logic Pro users. This time around we are tracking even more offers on MPE gear for your multi-touch-gesture explorations as well as a host of new, completely free FX and vintage synth-based sampler instruments for your Kontakt library. Head below for everything.
Initially born out of digging around the inter webs for boutique gear and some freebies while stuck indoors, Logic Pros Marketplace continues this year to highlight some great ways to find new inspiration in your Logic Pro setup. Alongside our hands-on Launchpad journey (Novation Launchpad Spring price drops still live) with Live Loops and the rest of Logic Pro’s latest features, it is always to nice to inject new sounds and add-ons to keep things fresh. Especially if you can uncover some interesting freebies and don’t have to pay the generally exorbitant prices some of this software fetches. While at first it seemed like the freebie train would eventually just run dry after the influx of pandemic-support offerings did, there still seems to be some new gear popping up, so dig in and see if anything catches your eye.
FREE FX plug-ins, instruments, and more:
- Cherry Audio Surrealistic MG-1 Plus Synthesizer FREE (Reg. $29)
- Cherry Audio Voltage Modular Nucleus 2 FREE (Reg. $49)
- Gombulator Kontakt Instrument FREE
- Yamaha PSR-15 portable synth samples
- Micro Pod 1 and 2 Kontakt Instrument FREE
- “customise 38 sampled retro synth patches”
- Hideaway Studio collectionKontakt Instrument FREE
- “nothing but old tube test gear and DIY tube circuits to build up new instruments note by note”
- DW8000 collection Kontakt Instrument FREE
- Korg DW-8000 hybrid digital-analogue synth samples
- Easy Life Kontakt Instrument FREE
- Cinematique’s Klang series, EMS VC3 synth-based sounds
- TAL-NoiseMaker FREE
- TAL-Effects FX Bundle FREE
- Bitcrusher, Flanger, USEQ, Tube
- kiloHearts Snap Heap FX bundle FREE
- New Spitfire Audio Labs Percussion FREE software instruments
- Pipe Organ, Lap Steel, Attic Swells, much more
- Native Instruments up to 6 FREE Expansions with Maschine purchase
- And even more here…
Plug-in, Instrument, and FX Deals:
Alongside the free FX plug-ins and instruments above, we are once again seeing big-time mixing and FX deals for folks looking to expand their Waves collection, along with some brilliant Output instruments, and some 5D MPE gear from Roli, Audio Damage, and Softube Modular. Eventide’s beloved harmonizers are seeing significant price drops as well as Arturia’s powerful Pigments 3 analog/wavetable hybrid synth instrument.
- Waves Top 20 Best Selling Plug-ins $30 ea. (Reg. $99 – $350)
- SSL, vocal FX, tuning plugs, limiters, more
- Spend $70 get 2 FREE plug-ins
- Spend $120 get 3 FREE plug-ins
- MPE Synth Bundle $257 (Reg. up to $436)
- Roli Equator2, Roli Studio, Softube Modular, Audio Damage Quanta
- Output Complete Bundle $551 (Reg. up to $849)
- Substance, Exhale, Signal, REV, and more
- Plus Output Spring sale expansions to 37% off
- Vocal Supreme Bundle $193 (Reg. up to $287)
- Antares Auto-Tune Access, Soundtoys Little AlterBoy, Sonnox VoxDoubler
- Arturia Pigments 3 $99 (Reg. $199)
- Analog/Wavetable hybrid synth instrument
- kiloHearts Retrogamer Sale up to 52% off from $9
- Faturator plugin,Ring Mod, Bitcrush, and Frequency Shifter Snapins.
- Eventide H910 Pitch Shifter $50 (Reg. up to $249)
- Eventide 8-Plug Clockworks Bundle $299 (Reg. $499)
- Omnipressor, H910 Harmonizer, H949 Harmonizer, more
- EastWest Hollywood Orchestra Opus Editions now $100 off
- Soundiron Kontakt Ancient Greek Percussion $33 (Reg. $49)
- Ghost Hack Spring Sale Buy 2 Get 1 FREE from $20
- AAS Ultra Analog Session $10 (Reg. $49)
- HAVE Instruments Sax Fury Kontakt $61 (Reg. $94)
If you’ve spotted any interesting freebie FX or instruments out there let us know down below so we can spread the love and add them above. Be sure to dive into some of Launchpad Logic Pro diaries below, or score yourself one while they are still on sale. Then check out these details on Distrokid and Tunecore independent content distribution competitors in our how to get your music video on Apple Music feature.
