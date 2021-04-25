Welcome to the April edition of Logic Pros Marketplace — a roundup of all of the most interesting free FX plug-ins and sound resources, discounted instruments, and more for Logic Pro users. This time around we are tracking even more offers on MPE gear for your multi-touch-gesture explorations as well as a host of new, completely free FX and vintage synth-based sampler instruments for your Kontakt library. Head below for everything.

Logic Pros Marketplace — FREE FX plug-ins, sound resources, and more

Initially born out of digging around the inter webs for boutique gear and some freebies while stuck indoors, Logic Pros Marketplace continues this year to highlight some great ways to find new inspiration in your Logic Pro setup. Alongside our hands-on Launchpad journey (Novation Launchpad Spring price drops still live) with Live Loops and the rest of Logic Pro’s latest features, it is always to nice to inject new sounds and add-ons to keep things fresh. Especially if you can uncover some interesting freebies and don’t have to pay the generally exorbitant prices some of this software fetches. While at first it seemed like the freebie train would eventually just run dry after the influx of pandemic-support offerings did, there still seems to be some new gear popping up, so dig in and see if anything catches your eye.

FREE FX plug-ins, instruments, and more:

Plug-in, Instrument, and FX Deals:

Alongside the free FX plug-ins and instruments above, we are once again seeing big-time mixing and FX deals for folks looking to expand their Waves collection, along with some brilliant Output instruments, and some 5D MPE gear from Roli, Audio Damage, and Softube Modular. Eventide’s beloved harmonizers are seeing significant price drops as well as Arturia’s powerful Pigments 3 analog/wavetable hybrid synth instrument.

If you’ve spotted any interesting freebie FX or instruments out there let us know down below so we can spread the love and add them above. Be sure to dive into some of Launchpad Logic Pro diaries below, or score yourself one while they are still on sale. Then check out these details on Distrokid and Tunecore independent content distribution competitors in our how to get your music video on Apple Music feature.

Logic Pros Live Loops Launchpad Diary:

