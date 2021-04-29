Pandora for iOS adds versatile recently played widgets for your home screen

- Apr. 29th 2021 9:10 am PT

Pandora has updated its iOS app to take advantage of home screen widgets in iOS 14. The recently played widget comes in three sizes for quick access to your recently played songs, albums, stations, podcasts, and more.

Pandora is often really on top of adopting new features in Apple’s software but as it turns out, it took a little longer to offer widget support with iOS 14. However, the new recently played widgets look quite handy and versatile offering up to 7 recently played songs, albums, stations, playlists, or even podcasts.

Pandora shared the news in a blog post this morning:

iOS and iPadOS users can now customize their device by selecting from 3 sizes of the new Pandora widget to easily view and play as many as 7 of their most recently-played songs, albums, stations, playlists, and podcasts right from their home screen.

Before you go to add a Pandora widget, make sure you’re updated to version 2104.1 in the App Store.

