iOS 14.6 lets you use an email address to put AirTag and other items into Lost Mode

Apple today released the third beta of iOS 14.6 to developers, which comes with only a few minor changes when compared to the big update that was iOS 14.5. However, Find My app users will note that it’s now possible to use an email address to put AirTag or other Find My Network-compatible item into Lost Mode.

If you lose an AirTag or other item added to the Find My app, you can put it into Lost Mode. This means that the item will show a message with your phone number to the person who finds it. With iOS 14.6, Apple is adding more options to the Find My app’s Lost Mode.

As noted by 9to5Mac, users will now see an option to choose whether to use a phone number or an email address to enable Lost Mode for an item. Just as with the phone number, the Find My app tells the user that the email will be visible to anyone who finds the AirTag or other item with Lost Mode enabled.

“Enter an email address in case someone finds your item and wants to contact you. Once you enable Lost Mode, this email address will be visible to the person who finds your item. This allows others to contact you whenever your lost items are found.”

At least for now, there’s no way to set a phone number and an email address combined, which means that users will have to choose only one of the options to enable Lost Mode. Still, this can be useful for people who don’t want to share their personal phone numbers with strangers.

Besides that, it’s also likely that iOS 14.6 includes new features in the Apple Podcasts app for the upcoming Apple Podcasts Subscriptions platform, which will launch sometime this month, as well as support for Apple Card Family.

