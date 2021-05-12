Stacktrace Podcast 135: “No overview available”

John and Rambo go on a deep dive into Plot’s new SwiftUI-like API for building HTML pages, and discuss 3D printing, API evolution and documentation, whether Apple ever considered letting third party developers ship apps outside of the iOS App Store, and how to pick what projects to pursue.

