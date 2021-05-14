Readers have just under one week left to enter and win the new iPad Pro from our friends over at tomtoc. We’ll also be giving readers 20% off the PadFolio case for iPad and more while the contest is live.

Take a look at tomtoc’s new iPad cases and enter the giveaway below.

Take your accessories on the go with the PadFolio iPad case

tomtoc’s PadFolio case offers iPad users all around protection and functionality for their device and accessories. The PadFolio comes equipped with a ton of storage options, which are protected by tomtoc’s military grade hardshell and water repellent exterior. Inside, the elasticized bands and mesh compartments provide a bunch of options to organize accessories and cables.

The multi-sided PadFolio also designates a compartment meant for your iPad, helping keep your device snug and preventing costly damage/scratches. Tomtoc also made sure to give the PadFolio a pocket big enough for most keyboard folios. Additionally, the case features a comfortable handle and ergonomic design. Which works well for convenient carrying and portability when taking your iPad on the go.

The new iPad case is available in up to 10 colors and is protected by tomtoc’s trusted 2 year ‘worry-free’ warranty. Hit tomtoc for 20% off PadFolio and more at checkout.

How to enter:

For your chance to win the iPad Pro (11″, 2021, base), enter your name and email below (one submission per email address) to sign up for tomtoc’s and 9to5Mac’s newsletters. Be sure to share our giveaway on Facebook or Twitter & follow tomtoc on Facebook & Twitter for the latest updates. Entries are open until May 21st, 2021. Open to readers in US and Canada only. If you are viewing this on mobile and don’t see the option to enter, click here.

Apple 12.9″ iPad Pro

