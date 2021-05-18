New colorful iMacs include a pair of matching Apple stickers

The new lineup of 24-inch iMac with M1 chips start arriving to customers this Friday, and the reviews just dropped. Apple has gone all in color with this generation, with the new iMac coming in seven vibrant finishes and the computer ships with color-coded accessories, power cable, default wallpaper, … and, yes, even matching Apple stickers.

As pictured by Brian Tong, the new M1 iMac box includes two Apple stickers. The stickers are coloured in two shades, matching the saturated and more subdued tones of the iMac itself.

The new iMac design features a two-tone look with the more vibrant color being used on the sides and the back of the unit.

The other lighter tone is used for the front of the iMac. The paler shade is used here so as not to distract from the display content. This front face is also accompanied by a white bezel around the screen itself.

To add to the fun, the Apple stickers reflect these colors as well.

Red stickers via iJustine

The inclusion of a white Apple sticker in Apple’s products has been a long-running tradition for the company. However, this is not the first time that the stickers are color matching. For example, the iMac Pro would ship with dark gray stickers to reflect its professional space gray finish.

The color-matching accessories like the new Magic Trackpad and Magic Keyboard are currently only available with the purchase of a new iMac. Although Apple hasn’t confirmed this, we expect these accessories will eventually be sold separately too.

Apple’s renewed dalliance with color started last year with the redesigned iPad Air. Following the iMac’s lead, we expect Apple will continue to spread the rainbow into other redesigned Macs, such as the new MacBook Air.

