It’s a crazy world where we have to offer people vaccination incentives to do something as basic as protect their own health and that of those around them during a pandemic, but that, apparently, is the world in which we now live…

We’ve had free beer and a million-dollar lottery, and now dating apps are joining in.

Dating apps are reporting that users get more matches if their profile states that they are vaccinated, and the Verge reports that most major ones are offering bonuses to those who get the COVID-19 shots.

The apps taking part in the scheme include Match Group’s Tinder, Hinge, Match, OKCupid, BLK, Chispa, and Plenty of Fish services, as well as Bumble and Badoo. Specific features will vary by app. Tinder is giving out free premium features to vaccinated users, adding pro-vaccine profile stickers, and incorporating links to vaccination resources. Bumble and Badoo will offer similar vaccine profile badges, and complimentary premium credits to vaccinated users. Hinge is also giving out normally paid-for features, and is encouraging users to share their vaccination status on their profiles.

The site says it’s unclear whether the apps make any effort to verify vaccination claims, almost as if they think people might misrepresent themselves in dating apps.

The White House has set a goal of getting 70% of adult Americans to have at least their first shot by July 4, and so far we’re at 48%. Supply has improved significantly, so perhaps if vaccination incentives are what it takes to persuade people to take advantage of it, the more the better.

Apple is working hard to help its own employees get vaccinated, teaming up with Walgreens.

Through this partnership, Apple is rolling out a website that allows its employees to sign up for COVID-19 vaccination appointments. The Apple employees will then be able to receive the shots at Apple offices, the report explains. The program is completely voluntary and those who do sign up will not be required to immediately return to in-person work […] Apple is also giving employees paid time off to receive their COVID-19 vaccination and for any possible side effects.

In other dating app news, Tinder is rolling out a feature to provide artificial intelligence for users who don’t have any of the real thing.

