WhatsApp gives up limiting app features for users who haven’t accepted new privacy policy

WhatsApp has been widely criticized for its new privacy policy, which adds new terms ensuring that the app will share data with Facebook. However, after saying that users who do not accept the new policy will lose app features, the company seems to have reconsidered its decision.

In a statement to The Verge, a WhatsApp spokesperson mentioned that the company decided not to limit the app’s functionality for people who don’t accept the new privacy policy following discussions with authorities and privacy experts.

WhatsApp says “this is the plan moving forward indefinitely” and doesn’t mention if there’s still a possibility of once again forcing users to accept the update.

“Given recent discussions with various authorities and privacy experts, we want to make clear that we will not limit the functionality of how WhatsApp works for those who have not yet accepted the update,” a WhatsApp spokesperson said in a statement to The Verge. WhatsApp tells The Verge that this is the plan moving forward indefinitely.

WhatsApp’s new privacy policies began taking effect on May 15. Prior to that, the company had said that those who didn’t agree to the new terms would lose access to some WhatsApp features, such as the ability to access the chat list or audio and video calls. This not only upset some users, but also raised concerns from governments around the world.

WhatsApp updated its support article about the privacy updates to confirms that “no one will have their accounts deleted or lose functionality.” The company also claims that “the majority of users who have seen the update have accepted.”

