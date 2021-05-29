Twitter is working on Facebook-like tweet reactions view

Twitter has been reportedly working on a Facebook-like tweet reactions view. Now, researcher Jane Manchun Wong was able to give us a glimpse of what the company has been preparing.

According to Wong, alongside the “Like” button, Twitter is also working on “Cheer,” “Hmm,” “Sad,” and “Haha” reactions. It’s still unclear when the platform is going to release this feature and how it’s going to be implemented.

One of the concerns is about using these reactions to spread hate on the platform since for now, it’s only possible to retweet and like a tweet.

Currently, only “Hmm” and “Haha” reactions have a proper emoji. “Cheer” and “Sad” have the same generic heart emoji of the “Like” button.

As reported by Wong, it’s been at least a couple of weeks since Twitter preeminently started to work on this feature. At that time, she didn’t share how the reactions were going to look.

Twitter is working on Tweet Reactions view: “Likes”, “Cheer”, “Hmm”, “Sad”, “Haha” The icons for the Cheer and Sad reactions are WIP and shown as the generic heart one at the moment https://t.co/ZCBhH8z7JR pic.twitter.com/dGqq1CzIis — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 28, 2021

In the past few months, Wong broke Twitter news regarding its verification program, Tip Jar, “Blue” paid subscription, and more.

The platform is introducing almost weekly some additional features. Last week, for example, the company unveiled its Ticketed Spaces feature, which lets creators charge people to participate in a Spaces.

This week, Twitter Spaces also become available on the desktop and mobile web pages. With that, more users can participate in this Clubhouse-like feature without using their phone.

One downside of these many new features is that after one week of accepting verification requests, the platform has now closed it again due to increased demand for a blue badge. The company is also expected to launch its subscription service soon, as it’s already listed on the App Store as having a $2.99/month in-app purchase.

