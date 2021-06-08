iCloud+ supports 1 HomeKit Secure Video camera in base plan; 2TB required for unlimited cameras

Apple yesterday unveiled its new iCloud+ service that offers Private Relay, Hide My Email, and expanded support for HomeKit Secure Video cameras. As it turns out, there is one limitation to this: if you want support for unlimited HomeKit Secure Video cameras, you’ll have to spring for the $9.99 per month iCloud+ plan with 2TB of storage.

The current HomeKit Secure Video implementation is as follows: no cameras with the 50GB iCloud storage, one camera with the 200GB iCloud storage plan, and up to five cameras with the 2TB iCloud storage. When iCloud+ launches to the public later this year, this all changes.

For $0.99 per month, iCloud+ will offer 50GB of iCloud storage and support for recording video from one HomeKit Secure Video camera. For $2.99 per month, iCloud+ will offer 200GB of storage and support for up to five HomeKit Secure Video cameras. For $9.99 per month, you get 2TB of iCloud storage and support for unlimited HomeKit Secure Video cameras.

As has always been the policy, recorded video from HomeKit Secure Video does not actually count towards your iCloud storage limits.

This is some of the fine print for Apple’s new iCloud+ service, as the company was rather vague about the details for HomeKit Secure Video camera support when it announced the changes yesterday. The company had implied that unlimited HomeKit Secure Video cameras would be supported on all iCloud+ plans, but the fine print indicates that’s not the case.

All three of the iCloud+ plans also include Apple’s new Private Relay and Hide My Email privacy features, as well as support for custom domains in iCloud mail.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: