Images show unreleased Apple Watch Series 5 Edition in a black ceramic finish

Apple appears to have had plans to release the Apple Watch Series 5 in a stunning black ceramic finish. New images shared on Twitter show the Apple Watch Series 5 in the glossy black ceramic, indicating that it could have been a design that Apple tested and prototyped.

The images were shared by Mr White on Twitter, who regularly shares images of unreleased Apple products, prototypes, and other rare devices. The tweet simply reads “Apple Watch S5 Edition Black Ceramic” and includes a pair of pictures without any additional context.

The Apple Watch Series 5 was ultimately only released in a white ceramic finish. It was billed as the Apple Watch Series Edition, representing the high-end model, with prices starting at $1,249. It could be that Apple scrapped the black ceramic Apple Watch Series 5 because it visually looks similar to the space black stainless steel variant.

Interestingly, Apple did away with the ceramic Apple Watch entirely with the Apple Watch Series 6 released last year. The Apple Watch Series 6 Edition is instead available in a new titanium finish that replaces the ceramic option.

Apple prototypes and tests many different designs and production variations that ultimately never see the light of day. For instance, images revealed earlier this year show that Apple prototyped the iPhone X in a jet black finish that was never released.

Apple had also reportedly planned a version of the iPhone X in gold, as evident by images leaked by the FCC, but it was also never released.

What do you think of the black ceramic Apple Watch Series 5? Would you have shelled out upwards of $1,249 for it had Apple released it? Let us know down in the comments!

Apple Watch S5 Edition Black Ceramic pic.twitter.com/XgNgObxq7n — Mr·White (@laobaiTD) June 16, 2021

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: