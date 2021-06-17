LG Best Shops will soon stop selling LG smartphones as the company exits the mobile market, and is now reported to be negotiating a switch to selling iPhones.

The deal for the chain of 400 LG-branded stores is expected to extend to the sale of iPads and the Apple Watch, but will specifically exclude Macs …

Background

LG used to make a range of Android smartphones, but only really enjoyed commercial success with its low-end handsets – struggling to compete in the mid-range and premium sectors.

There were signs of increasing desperation as the company launched or planned niche concepts like a curved phablet and a rollable phone, and in April LG announced that it was shutting down its mobile phone division.

Smartphone production ceased in May, but existing models will continue to be sold until the end of July. That will leave the company with hundreds of stores and no phones to sell in them.

LG Best Shops deal to sell iPhones

BusinessKorea reports that the details are still unclear.

LG Electronics is negotiating with Apple on the sale of the iPhone, the iPad and Apple Watch at more than 400 LG Best Shops across the nation, according to IT tipster Tron […] The two companies are reportedly discussing the establishment of separate Apple corners within the shops that are directly run by Apple employees or allowing LG Best Shop employees to sell Apple products after LG Electronics acquires the right to the sale of Apple products. The two sides have yet to decide when the partnership starts, but some market experts predict that it will be some time after the end of July when LG Electronics completely pull out of the smartphone business.

Macs are said to be one obstacle to reaching agreement.

However, both sides are reportedly divided over the sale of Apple notebooks and desktops at LG Best Shops. While Apple wants to make its MacBook Laptops available at Best Shops, LG Electronics is refusing accept Apple’s request as it sells its own laptop, Gram. As a result, LG Best Shops will not sell Apple’s desktop computers such as iMac and Mac Pro as well as its laptops.

LG has confirmed that the companies are in discussion, but said that nothing has yet been decided.

