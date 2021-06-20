Some Apple Card Family users say they aren’t receiving Daily Cash rewards, more

With the release of iOS 14.6 last month, Apple officially launched its new Apple Card Family platform. This allows Apple Card users to add a co-owner and authorized users with Apple’s Family Sharing platform, including support for Daily Cash rewards. Since Apple Card Family launched last month, however, it appears many users are unable to access Apple Card rewards, among other quirks.

A number of users have taken to Reddit threads to report this issue. It appears that new co-owners for Apple Card are not receiving Daily Cash rewards for their purchases. Daily Cash should be deposited to each Apple Card user’s Apple Cash balance everyday once transactions are finalized.

One user on Reddit says:

Hello, I was recently added as a Co-Owner and am not receiving daily cash for my purchases. Anyone else having the same issue? My Apple Cash card is set up, as I have been using it for years. Thanks!

Furthermore, affected users are apparently unable to pay their Apple Card balance using their Apple Cash balance. Instead, they have to use a bank account. Other quirks include co-owners and authorized users not receiving notifications for purchases and discrepancies around credit limits.

Affected users have reportedly repeatedly reached out to Apple and Goldman Sachs about this issue, but without a resolution. Instead, the companies simply say that they are aware of the problem and that engineering teams are working on a fix. One user on Reddit has a workaround:

There’s a small workaround if you need the Daily Cash on short notice: go to https://card.apple.com and after you login go to Settings. You’ll see your Daily Cash has accrued there instead and you can apply it to your Apple Card balance. It seems to be a backend issue, probably something to do with the Apple Cash card not properly linking to the Apple Card. Best thing to do for now is to call Apple Support, ask for an Apple Pay Senior Advisor and have them file a case with engineering. After that contact Goldman Sachs and have them open a case as well.

Apple Card launched without any sort of family sharing or co-owner support. This changed with last month’s release of iOS 14.6, which allows Apple Card owners to share their card with up to five different people in their Family Sharing group. Those over the age of 18 can also be added as a co-owner to the card.

Coming in July, Apple Card is also adding support for merging two individual accounts into one co-owned account. This feature, however, is not yet live, and it’s clear Apple still has some quirks to work out in the features that are currently available.

Apple is currently beta testing iOS 14.7, so it’s possible that a fix will be included when that update is released to the public. In the meantime, let us know if you’re experiencing issues with Apple Card Family Sharing down in the comments below.

