Apple launches new AR experience and Snapchat lens promoting Apple Pay Express Transit

Apple has launched a pair of new augmented reality experiences designed to promote Apple Pay Express Transit. Apple has added a new AR feature to its Apple Pay website highlighting Apple Pay with Express Transit in New York City, and there’s a new Apple-designed Lens in Snapchat as well.

On the Apple Pay website, Apple touts that you can now “take a virtual trip with Apple Pay” to “experience” the platform in augmented reality. Tapping the option launches the AR experience directly in Safari. This experience is accessible worldwide, regardless of whether or not you actually live in New York.

Once you’re inside the AR experience on your iPhone, you can “tap” your iPhone on the New York City subway turnstile to enter a virtual augmented reality experience that simulates a subway ride from Brooklyn to Manhattan, including views of the New York City skyline.

Meanwhile, for users who live in New York, Apple has designed a new Snapchat Lens that lets users go on a subway ride through the Kings Theater in Flatbush, the Sea Glass Carousel in Battery Park, and the Great Hall at the New York City Hall of Science.

You can find the new AR experience on the Apple Pay website right here. If you live in the New York City area, you can access the Snapchat experience here in the Snapchat app.

Apple Pay with Express Transit completed its rollout to all stations in the NYC subway last year. Express Transit allows you to simply tap your iPhone or Apple Watch over a turnstile to access the subway instead of buying a regular ticket. With Express Transit, users don’t need to authenticate Apple Pay with Touch ID, Face ID, or double-click on Apple Watch, which makes the whole process quicker and easier.

