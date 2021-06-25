We’re heading into the weekend with all of today’s best deals headlined by an M1 Mac sale on Apple’s new iMac and MacBook Air at all-time lows. That’s alongside deep refurbished discounts on iPhone 11 models and more at $449 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s new M1 iMac goes on sale at all-time lows

Amazon is now offering the higher-end Apple 24-inch M1 iMac 8-Core GPU/256GB/8GB for $1,450. Normally fetching $1,499, today’s offer amounts to only the second discount at Amazon, dropping the price to match the all-time low set once before. You can also grab the entry-level 7-Core/256GB/8GB model for $1,250, scoring you the same $49 in savings to match the all-time low.

Apple’s new 24-inch iMac arrives for the first time with an integrated M1 processor. Its sleek design is backed by 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting spatial audio. You’re also looking at the improved 8-core processor and a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by two USB-C slots, as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Ethernet in the power brick.

Latest MacBook Air joins in on the M1 Mac deals

Amazon currently offers the latest 13-inch Apple M1 MacBook Air 256GB for $899. Normally fetching $999, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings, beats our Prime Day mention by $1, marks an all-time low, and is a compelling option for those who don’t need to score a new pair of AirPods in Apple’s Back to School sale.

Apple’s latest MacBook Air is centered around a 13-inch Retina display and backed by improved performance thanks to the M1 chip that also yields extended battery life, all without an integrated fan. That’s on top of 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, as well as a pair of Thunderbolt ports and Wi-Fi 6 support to round out the package.

Save up to $449 on iPhone 11/Pro Max

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of previous-generation certified refurbished iPhone on sale starting at $80. Headlining is the iPhone 11 starting at $480 for the 64GB model. Down from its original $699 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $219 in savings while matching our previous mention for the all-time low. You can also save on the higher storage tier configurations, as well as iPhone 11 Pro Max models at up to $449 off.

Whether you don’t need the latest and greatest from Apple or you’re just looking to update at a notable discount, iPhone 11 brings plenty of notable features into the mix. Everything is centered around a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display that’s powered by the A13 Bionic chip. There’s also Face ID, all-day battery, and a 12MP dual camera array around back. Includes a 90-day warranty. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game themed controllers [Video]

Hands-on with the Echo Show 5 and 8 2nd gen: Which is best for you? [Video]

TP-Link Deco X68 review: Fast and easy Wi-Fi 6 mesh [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: