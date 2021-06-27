WhatsApp for iOS working on a redesigned voice message feature

WhatsApp for iOS is working on a redesign voice messages feature. Similar to Instagram, the chat app will show waveforms when the user is recording a message.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing this feature for iOS and Android users. It’s not available yet for the public, but the site managed to give a demo of how this function will work.

While the user records a voice message, WhatsApp shows real-time voice waveforms. While recording, the user can also stop recording and listen to the voice message before sending it. As for now, there’s no way to easily stop recording the message to hear yourself.

Over the past few months, WhatsApp has been working on several new features. For example, with a new Archived Chats tab, when the “Keep chats archived” is enable within WhatsApp, every time the user receives a message from an archived chat, it won’t be unarchived.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg also hint at a WhatsApp iPad app in an exclusive interview with WABetaInfo. When the site asked about multi-device support, Zuckerberg said this is coming “soon.”

Q: And… what about multi device?

A: And yes this is coming too!

Q: So do you mean I can really use the same WhatsApp account on multiple device, without an active internet connection on my main device?

A: Yup. It’s been a big technical challenge to get all your messages and content to sync properly across devices even when your phone battery dies, but we’ve solved this and we’re looking forward to getting it out soon!

Check in the video below the new voice message feature that WhatsApp is working on:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: