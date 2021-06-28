The start of another week is bringing with it a collection of new price cuts, and all of today’s best deals are headlined by a deep discount on the latest Intel Mac mini at $529. That’s alongside AirPods Pro on sale from $160 and the second-best price yet on Apple’s official MagSafe Charger at $33. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest Intel Mac mini has dropped to $529

B&H offers the previous-generation late 2020 Apple Mac mini i3 3.6GHz/8GB/256GB for $529. Having originally sold for $799, we’ve more recently been tracking a $699 going rate, with today’s offer marking the second-best price to date. Compared to the new M1 models, you’ll save $130 from the entry-level machine.

While it’s not the latest offering that arrives with Apple Silicon under the hood, the now previous-generation Mac mini arrives with much of the same compact footprint. As the most recent Intel iteration of the machine, you’re looking at a 3.6GHz processor, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, as well as two USB 3.1 Type-A slots, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. For those in the market for an affordable entry point into the macOS ecosystem, today’s deal is certainly worth a look, whether it’s for a family desktop or setting up a Plex server. For a more in-depth look, swing by our hands-on review.

AirPods Pro on sale from $160

Woot is currently offering Prime members the Apple AirPods Pro for $190. Normally fetching $249, you’re looking at $59 in savings, with today’s offer matching our previous mention for one of the best prices of the year. Those who don’t mind going the certified refurbished route can pocket additional savings by dropping the price down to $160. That beats our Prime Day member by $10 and comes within $5 of the all-time low.

AirPods Pro arrive as Apple’s most capable earbuds yet, sporting active noise cancelling alongside true wireless connectivity, IPX4 water-resistance, and 24-hour battery life. That’s on top of support for spatial audio, as well as additional new lossless streaming features that rolled out last week, like Dolby Atmos and more.

Apple’s official MagSafe Charger is down to $33

Amazon currently offers Apple’s official MagSafe Charger for $33. Normally fetching $39, you’re looking at the second-best Amazon discount to date as today’s offer beats our previous new condition mention by $0.50 and comes within $4 of the all-time low from the beginning of the year.

If you picked up one of Apple’s latest handsets last fall or any time since, the new MagSafe Charger is certainly worth bringing into your kit. As the brand’s take on wireless charging, this accessory elevates the experience by providing all of the perks of a cable with the convenience of not having to plug anything in. It magnetically snaps onto the back of your device in order to provide 15W of power to an iPhone 12 series handset.

