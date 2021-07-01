All of today’s best deals have arrived and are headlined by the first discounts on Apple’s new White Magic Keyboards for M1 iPad Pros from $257. That’s alongside a notable pre-paid iPhone 12 mini offer at $480 with a bundled $200 gift card and new all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular models. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s new White Magic Keyboards for M1 iPad Pros see rare open-box discounts

Best Buy is currently offering the very first discounts of any kind on Apple’s all-new White Magic Keyboards for the latest M1 iPad Pros. Headlining is the 12.9-inch model at $300. You may need to scroll down to the Buying Options section in order to select the Open-Box Excellent condition model on sale. Normally fetching $349, you’re looking at $49 in savings in order to deliver a new all-time low on the recent release. The 11-inch model is also discounted to $257, down from the usual $299 going rate.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard was just refreshed alongside the all-new M1 iPad Pros with a tweaked design to accommodate the slightly thicker tablets. The most notable of changes is that the accessory now comes in white, delivering a sleek appearance to complement your tablet. Otherwise, the entire experience is much the same as before. The unique floating hinge design pairs with Smart Connector support and a built-in USB-C to refuel your device, as well as a backlight keyboard and built-in trackpad to complete the feature set. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

iPhone 12 mini drops to $480 with a $200 gift card

Visible Wireless is currently offering an unlocked pre-paid iPhone 12 mini 64GB bundled with a $200 Mastercard gift card and Nimble Fast-Charging Bundle for $480. But after that, the unlocked handset can be used on any other carrier. Normally you’d pay $699 for Apple’s latest smartphone alone, with the added gift card and charger bringing an extra $250 in value into the package. Today’s offer marks the best we’ve seen to date and undercuts our previous refurbished mention by $120.

iPhone 12 mini arrives as Apple’s latest take on a more compact smartphone centered around a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. Inside, you’ll get all of the power of the larger iPhone 12 series, handsets thanks to the A14 Bionic processor, which comes backed by 64GB of storage, 5G, and Face ID. Returning to that refreshed form factor, there’s now an updated design reminiscent of the beloved iPhone 4 that’s complemented by Ceramic Shield glass on the back and a dual sensor camera array. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular models fall to new all-time lows

Following all of the Prime Day Apple discounts, Amazon is back to deliver even deeper savings across the Apple Watch Series 6 lineup. Shipping is free across the board. With as much as $100 in savings, you’re looking at everything from the entry-level models starting at $319 up to some of the more premium stylings or GPS + Cellular offerings that lock in the full discount. In many cases, today’s offers are marking new all-time lows, but at the very list match our previous Prime Day mentions.

Apple Watch Series 6 arrives as the brand’s flagship wearable, delivering all of the usual fitness tracking features alongside an integrated blood/oxygen sensor. Alongside an even brighter always-on display, you’re also looking at the inclusion of the new U1 chip and faster charging times. Plus, with the upcoming release of watchOS 8, you’ll be able to monitor respiratory rate while sleeping, set multiple timers at once, and try out all of the other new features. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

