Mosyle’s Screen View makes macOS and iOS remote support easier to implement for Apple business customers

- Jul. 6th 2021 6:00 am PT

Mosyle is one of the top Apple mobile device management vendors on the market. The company is releasing a new feature called Screen View to make remote support easier to implement for enterprise and K-12 customers.

Screen View enables Apple Admins to use any device logged into Mosyle’s Admin Portal to view the screen of any macOS, iOS, or iPadOS device managed by the organization. In addition, screen View streamlines the steps it takes to access devices for troubleshooting, maintenance, etc., remotely.

In today’s mobile-first, remote environment IT teams and administrators are stretched thin, managing and supporting countless devices, applications and systems,” said Alcyr Araujo, founder and CEO, Mosyle. “Our team is hyper-focused on simplifying these tasks by consolidating and automating the steps it takes to manage, protect and support Apple devices at work and school. Screen View is the latest example of our commitment to this vision.

Screen View is purpose-built with privacy and security in mind for the end users. During a remote session, Mosyle Screen View leverages a fully encrypted peer-to-peer connection between each device, so data remains private and is not transmitted over or stored on Mosyle’s servers. Additionally, the link for each Screen View session is generated on-demand with a highly complex URL and is securely distributed to the end user. For an added layer of privacy, the end user must approve and start each remote before it begins.

Screen View is available today with Mosyle Fuse and Mosyle Manager Premium customers for no additional cost. The new feature is supported on Safari, Chrome, Edge, and Firefox.

