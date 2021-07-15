iPhone 12 line accounted for 63% of US iPhone sales in Q3; iPhone 12 mini has 5% share

A new report by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners says the iPhone 12 line accounted for 63% of US iPhone sales in the quarter ending June 2021. The report also continues to corroborate that the iPhone 12 mini is selling at lower numbers than the rest of the lineup.

The four iPhone 12 models together had 63% of total US sales, while one year ago, the three iPhone 11 models had 65% of total US sales.

According to the report, the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the base iPhone 11 model had the largest share of any single iPhone, each at 23%. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone XR had the smallest share, each at 5%.

With such low sales, it’s understandable why Apple is planning to discontinue the mini model starting in 2022.

The shift to more expensive models, in particular, to iPhone 12 Pro Max, helped increase US Weighted Average Retail Price (US-WARP) to $869 in the June 2021 quarter, up slightly compared to the March 2021 quarter and considerably higher than the year-ago June 2020 quarter.

The report also sheds some light on how long people kept their old iPhones. In the quarter ending June 2021, 37% of buyers had their previous phone for two years or less, while 30% of buyers had their previous phone for three years or more.

Apple has also experienced a significant increase in sales through its retail operation, including both physical stores and online. In the quarter ending June 2021, 27% of US iPhone sales went through Apple retail, compared to a previous high share of 21% in September 2020.

“Apple did very well as it emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Josh Lowitz, CIRP partner and cofounder. “Increased consumer spending correlated with consumers shifting to more expensive iPhone models as they retired older phones and shopped more at Apple’s own retail locations to buy those iPhones. As a consequence, we estimate that US-WARP, the analogue to Average Selling Price that Apple no longer discloses, rose in the quarter.”

CIRP bases its finding on its survey of 500 US Apple customers that purchased an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch in the April-June 2021 period.

