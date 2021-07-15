Twitter working on edge-to-edge layout for photos on timeline; asks users about edit tweets option

Twitter has been investing in multiple changes and new features recently, and there’s more to come. Now the company is working a new edge-to-edge layout for viewing photos and videos on the timeline, just like other social networks like Instagram do. At the same time, the company is finally asking users what they think about an option to edit tweets.

The new layout was revealed by researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who is well known for showing upcoming features of Twitter and other apps. As shown by Wong, the new layout is similar to apps like Instagram, in which photos and videos fill the entire horizontal area of the screen.

Earlier this year, Twitter released a new feature to let users upload high-quality media in up to 4K resolution. The company also made some adjustments so that images are now shown in the timeline at their full size, so it’s no surprise that Twitter wants to further enhance the experience of viewing photos and videos in its app.

It’s unclear when this new layout will be available to users, but interestingly even Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey responded to Wong’s tweet by saying that the edge-to-edge photos are “much better.”

Much better — jack (@jack) July 15, 2021

Another new feature that might be coming to Twitter is the ability to edit tweets. This is a long-awaited feature by users, but Twitter has never had any interest in implementing it — at least until now. Twitter product leader Kayvon Beykpour shared today a poll on his personal profile asking how users feel about having the option to edit already published tweets.

The feature, however, could be restricted to Twitter Blue subscribers, which is a new subscription service that unlock some extra features on the social network. Beykpour also suggests that, if available, this option would only be available “within a few minutes” after posting a tweet.

if @TwitterBlue let you edit tweets within a few minutes of posting them, would you want to subscribe? let me know why yes/no in the replies! — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) July 16, 2021

While the company works on new features, Twitter also announced earlier this week that the “Fleets” feature will be permanently discontinued. With Fleets, can post photos, videos, and other content that is only available for 24 hours, just like Instagram Stories. This feature, however, doesn’t seem to have been very successful among Twitter users.

