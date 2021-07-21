Apple releases Safari Technology Preview 128 with updated tab interface

Following the release of macOS Big Sur 11.5, Apple on Wednesday released Safari Technology Preview 128. This version brings the updated tab interface that was introduced with the third beta release of macOS Monterey, which has once again changed some design aspects of the new Safari 15.

For those unfamiliar, Safari Technology Preview is an alternative version of Apple’s web browser focused on developers as it comes with beta features that are not yet available in the regular version of Safari. As Apple has been testing Safari 15 in the macOS Monterey beta, some features from this version have also been added to Safari Technology Preview — including the controversial new design.

As users had been complaining about the new Safari 15 interface, the company has changed it again. Now all open tabs are shown in a separate bar, which is somewhat similar to older versions of Safari prior to macOS Monterey. This is, however, optional and users can revert to the combined tab bar if they want to.

Safari Technology Preview 128 can be installed on both macOS Monterey beta and also macOS Big Sur. This means that users running the latest macOS official release can experience the latest Safari changes without having to install beta versions of the operating system.

The update is available through the Software Update menu within the System Preferences app. If you do not have the Safari Technology Preview installed, it is available for free on the Apple Developer website.

